Doyle Ray Rogers, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Doyle was a long-time resident of Speedwell. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, and he received his Master's Degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.

Doyle retired from the Campbell County School System, having taught at Jacksboro Elementary School in Jacksboro, Tennessee for over thirty years.

Doyle was a life-time member of Cawood United Methodist Church in Speedwell. He was an avid Tennessee football and basketball fan, and as long as his health permitted, he loved having a big garden and being outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his parents, French and Jenness Rogers; son, Brian Todd Rogers; sister, Nancy Leach; brother, French Rogers, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Rogers; son, Randall Rogers; daughter, Judy Coleman (Jim); granddaughter, Shannon Coleman Egle (Brian); great-granddaughters, Ava Caroline Egle and Amelia Rose Egle; brother, J.C. Rogers (Norma); sister, Virginia Meadows; brother- and sisters-in-law, Thomas Moyers, Lois Mooneyhan (Denver), Hazel Moyers and Lucille Moyers; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn hi passing.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Avalon Hospice and Ted and Dianne Madon.

The family received friends Monday, Jan. 13, at Arnett & Steel Valley Chapel in Harrogate, with funeral services followed at with the Pastor Kelly Reed officiating. Interment followed in the Carr Cemetery in Speedwell.

Arnett and Steele Valley Funeral Home of Harrogate was in charge of arrangements.

January 16, 2020

