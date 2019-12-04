Doyle Shoun

Doyle Shoun, passed away in Clinton, at the age of 78, on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ellen Shoun; two brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Shoun of 32 years. They met while he was a welding inspector at Y-12 where they both later retired. He spent his retirement with wonderful friends on the lake fishing, loved restoring old cars, and building anything from scratch; daughter, Loretta Trent; son, Doyle Junior Shoun; grandchildren, Amanda Rhinehart, Derrick Cuiffini. Alisha Berger, and Sasha Ciuffini; several grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Wright, Pauline Harness, Shirley Herrell and Carolyn Wilson.
At Doyle's request, a private burial will take place at Norris Memorial Gardens.
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019
