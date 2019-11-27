Duffie Leon (Buddy) Bean, age 71, of Speedwell, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at home. He was a Member of Speedwell Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Stella Mae Bean.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Myrtle Bean; daughter, Rhonda (Gerry) Wall of LaVergne; son, Duffle Jr. Bean of Murfreesboro, and Terry Bean of Speedwell; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Thursday, Nov. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. He will be moved to the Speedwell Free Will Baptist Church Friday and received friends up to the service hour with the Rev. Jim Hurst, the Bro. Daniel Ellison and the Bro. Jeremiah Bean officiating the interment followed at Bowman Family Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 28, 2019

