Dustyn Michael Seals (Jo), age 29, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, Dec. 26.
He is preceded in death by his son, Damion Carter Seals; mother, Misty Seals.
He is survived by his wife, Karsin Seals; sons, Jordyn Smith and Jace Lytle; father, Doug Seals; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Celebration of Life was held Monday, Dec. 30 at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 1, 2020