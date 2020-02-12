Dwain M. Grandgenett, age 90, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Feb. 1.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; parents, Nealy and Waneita Grandgenett.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Crose of LaFollette, and Lisa Kenna, of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private service will be held in Iowa.
Clinch Mountain Chapel and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 13, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 13, 2020