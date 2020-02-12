Dwain M. Grandgenett

Obituary
Send Flowers

Dwain M. Grandgenett, age 90, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Feb. 1.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; parents, Nealy and Waneita Grandgenett.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Crose of LaFollette, and Lisa Kenna, of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private service will be held in Iowa.
Clinch Mountain Chapel and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 13, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.