Dwayne "Rosie" Baird, age 59, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Baird, Jr.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelsey Simms and Kaitlynn Baird; mother, Evelyn Bernice Huddleston; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Friday, Oct. 9, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service following.

Family and friends met Saturday, Oct. 10, at Oddfellow Cemetery for graveside services and interment.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

