Dwight Douglas Smith, born Oct. 31, 1952, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, at his home. Doug served his Lord well in sickness and in health, gave his whole heart to God, and now is safe and at rest as his Savior has welcomed him Home. Doug touched many lives in the 30 plus years working at Kroger in Alcoa and Oak Ridge. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and woodworking (a talent passed down from his dad); but his greatest joy came from preaching God's Word at churches in Maryville and LaFollette. He was also blessed to lead Sunday services for campers at Cove Lake State Park for several summers.

His parents, James and Juanita Smith, as well as his brother Lowell Smith of Maryville, and many other relatives and friends are now having a glorious reunion in Heaven with Doug.

His wife of 33 years, Kathy Jeffers Smith of LaFollette; his daughter, Tracie (Ken) Elmendorf and grandson Seth of Maryville; his sister-in-law, Virginia Smith of Maryville, his brothers-in- law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors will see Doug again soon in God's time.

We are grateful to the many health care providers who helped ease his later years' burdens; especially Anna Hatfield, Sharon Pridgen, Gwen and John Brennan.

There will be private remembrances only. Alder Funeral Home of Morristown are the facilitators.

We praise our Lord and soon coming King Jesus Christ for His grace and endless mercies in Doug's life.

Alder Funeral Home of Morristown was in charge of arrangements.

