Dylan Tate Starrett, age 23, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4. He was of the Baptist Faith and member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Clinton. Employee of Eagle Bend MFG. in Clinton.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Bertha Mae Ivey; uncles, Mike and Mark Starrett.
He is survived by his daughter, Bella May Starrett and her mother Ashley Brock; father, Myron and Elizabeth Starrett; mother, Amy Beason; step-mother, Tonia Caudill; grandparents, A.J. and Janice Starrett, Jessie Ivey; cousins, Brett and Justin Starrett, Jr.; aunts, Jerri Starett, Teresa Mefford and LeAnn Starrett.
Family received friends Sunday, Dec. 8 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Tony McAfee and the Rev. Timmy Hopper officiating. Interment followed Funeral Service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 12, 2019
