E. Delora Broyles Brown, born on Sept. 7, 1922, she passed peacefully in her sleep on March 16.

She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph G. Brown. She was a loving mother and leaves behind a son, William James Brown and a daughter, Diana Brown Rochester.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Steven A. Rochester, William D. Rochester, Kimberly R. Brown, Kenneth D. Brown and Eric. J. Brown; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Delora was a devout Christian. As a stay at home wife and mom her entire life, she devoted herself to her beloved husband and family. She was well known for being a superb cook. She could whip up a tasty meal in nothing flat. She was an incredible baker and could make the best red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting you ever put in your mouth. During the holidays, she started baking various delicacies mid November. She is remembered for a particular, very delicate, cream cheese, fruit filled pastry, that her son, William, fondly called "things" and could eat by the pound. Her husband Joe used to always exclaim 'Delora, that tastes so good, it makes your tongue slap your brains out!" Her daughter, Diana, has collected a treasure of Delora's handwritten recipes in her home.

Delora lived in various states during her married life, but as she was born and raised in her beloved Jellico, Tennessee; she returned to Jellico when she was widowed in 2002 to live out her remaining years.

The family received friends Friday, March 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral following with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating. The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) Jellico.

Harp Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 26, 2020

