Earl B. Bolton, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Monday, May 11.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Condy and Amy Hill Bolton.
He is survived by his son, Richard Bolton of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends met Friday at Rogerston Cemetery in Clairfield for a Graveside service and interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 21, 2020
