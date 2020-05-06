Earl Franklin Brogan, of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 28. He was a member of Glade Springs Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Kerbela Shriners of Knoxville and loved selling the Shriners papers. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Earl was a United States Air Force Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Brogan; parents, Palmer and Genette (Cosby) Brogan.
He is survived by his son, Rick Brogan of Jacksboro; daughter, Cindy Price and husband Jeff of Jacksboro; sister, Onalee Brogan of LaFollette; grandchildren, Brooke Kerr and husband Josh, Justin Price and wife Traci, Matthew Price and wife Breana; great- grandchildren, Ella Jane Kerr, Hazel Kerr, Henry Kerr, Reese Price, Luke Price, Jack Price, and Sarah Ruth Price; special niece, Jackie Spurlock of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside service for Earl was Friday, May 1, in Yoakum Cemetery of Speedwell with the Rev. Hobert McCreary officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
May 7, 2020
