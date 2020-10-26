1/
Earvin Vewey Campbell
Earvin Vewey Campbell, age 78, of LaFollette, died on Friday Oct. 16.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Pearlie Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Carroll Campbell of LaFollette; son, Scott Campbell of LaFollette; daughter Amy Lowe of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was on Saturday, Oct. 17, in chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral service Sunday Oct. 18, in chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Woods and the Rev Eddie Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in McCormick cemetery.
The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or the funeral please wear a mask.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
