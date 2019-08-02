Eddie F. Reynolds age 62 of the Stinking Creek Community died Thursday, March 14. He is preceded in death by his father, George "Buddy" Reynolds; sister, Debbie Rose.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dana Reynolds; son, Seth Reynolds; daughter, Leah Askins; mother, Gracie Reynolds.
The family received friends on Saturday March 16 with funeral services following at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Delmus Bruce and Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment was in Broyles Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019