Eddie Joe Bowlin, age 50, of Jellico, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born May 18, 1969 in Jellico.

He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Martin Bowlin.

He is survived by his mother, Frankie Vanover Bowlin; wife, Cristy Owens Bowlin; children, Joshua Bowlin, Jessica Bowlin, Whitney Bowlin and Autumn Owens Bowlin; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the service followed with the Rev. Junior Dople and the Rev. Sam Walden officiating. The burial was Sunday, Jan. 12 in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

