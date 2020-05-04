Edgar L. Kidwell Jr. (1935 - 2020)
Edgar L. Kidwell, Jr., age 84, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, April 23. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Kidwell; son, Eddie Kidwell; parents, Edgar L. and Bertha (Ayers) Kidwell.
He is survived by his son, Larry Kidwell of Jacksboro, Steve Kidwell of Knoxville; daughters, Patricia Wilson of Jacksboro, Janet Kidwell, Gail Baird of Pioneer; and a host of other relatives and friends to morn his passing,
Graveside Service and Interment was Sunday, April 26, Nelson Cemetery, with the Rev. George Asbury officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
