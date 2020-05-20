Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edie (Combs) McCreary. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Funeral 6:30 PM Rockwood Church of Christ 129 S. Chamberlain Ave. Rockwood , TN View Map Visitation 7:30 PM Rockwood Church of Christ 129 S. Chamberlain Ave. Rockwood , TN View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Combs Family Cemetery 2820 Combs Lane Berea , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edie Combs McCreary, age 69, of Rockwood, died on May 15, after a battle with cancer. Born on June 20, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Elvin and Bette Combs. Edie grew up in Berea, Kentucky, graduated from Madison Central High School and Berea College. As a lover of children, she chose teaching as her career and made a difference in the lives of many students. She began her teaching career in Richmond Kentucky at Madison Central High School then a short time at East LaFollette Elementary but most of her teaching career was at Ridgeview Elementary in Rockwood. She took a break from teaching to raise her children, E.T. and Emily. When they became school age she returned to the classroom. Edie loved teaching and as her teaching cohorts will attest, she was always up for a good, clean and safe practical joke. She always stood up for her students. Edie was a wonderful wife having been married to and put up with Earl McCreary for 49 wonderful years. She was magical in the kitchen. No matter what ingredients she had at hand, she could whip up the most delightful and delicious dishes and meals. Truly that was a gift her mother gave to her. The gift her father gave to her was her great love for animals. She took in every stray that came around and her family enjoyed just about every animal that could be considered an indoor pet except for snakes, although in later years she did grow the courage to handle them! She never saw a child or animal she didn't like and was rarely seen without a smile. Edie was a lover of athletics. A high school and college cheerleader, she introduced, coached, and participated as the world's best fan to her children in all manner of sports. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and never strayed from the Lord, being a great influence and example to those around her. She was an active member of the Rockwood church of Christ and always tried to use her talents to honor the Lord. Her beautiful alto voice will be remembered by all. Always a loving, caring and giving person she lived by the principle of others first. For that reason she wished in lieu of flowers any remembrances be sent to the Smokerise Memorial Park c/o Doug Cloud 216 Darrell Lane, Rockwood, TN 37854.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Bette Combs; brother, Jerry Combs.

She is survived by her husband, Earl McCreary, Jr.; son, E.T. McCreary; daughter, Emily Ashton Arp; very special granddaughter, Launa Ashton Arp; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Ray Brandenburg; brothers, John Combs and Larry Combs; special 'sisters,' Dulce Combs and Becky Reynolds; brothers-in- law and sisters-in-law, David and Betty Lou Alspaugh, John and Diana McCreary, Steve and Julie McCreary, Marti McCreary Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Edie's funeral will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockwood Church of Christ; 129 S. Chamberlain Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854 with the Minister Todd Houston officiating. Visitation will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the church. Edie will be buried in the Combs Family Cemetery; 2820 Combs Lane, Berea, Kentucky with graveside services on Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m. with the Minister Jack Hall officiating.

An online register is available at

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 21, 2020

Edie Combs McCreary, age 69, of Rockwood, died on May 15, after a battle with cancer. Born on June 20, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Elvin and Bette Combs. Edie grew up in Berea, Kentucky, graduated from Madison Central High School and Berea College. As a lover of children, she chose teaching as her career and made a difference in the lives of many students. She began her teaching career in Richmond Kentucky at Madison Central High School then a short time at East LaFollette Elementary but most of her teaching career was at Ridgeview Elementary in Rockwood. She took a break from teaching to raise her children, E.T. and Emily. When they became school age she returned to the classroom. Edie loved teaching and as her teaching cohorts will attest, she was always up for a good, clean and safe practical joke. She always stood up for her students. Edie was a wonderful wife having been married to and put up with Earl McCreary for 49 wonderful years. She was magical in the kitchen. No matter what ingredients she had at hand, she could whip up the most delightful and delicious dishes and meals. Truly that was a gift her mother gave to her. The gift her father gave to her was her great love for animals. She took in every stray that came around and her family enjoyed just about every animal that could be considered an indoor pet except for snakes, although in later years she did grow the courage to handle them! She never saw a child or animal she didn't like and was rarely seen without a smile. Edie was a lover of athletics. A high school and college cheerleader, she introduced, coached, and participated as the world's best fan to her children in all manner of sports. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and never strayed from the Lord, being a great influence and example to those around her. She was an active member of the Rockwood church of Christ and always tried to use her talents to honor the Lord. Her beautiful alto voice will be remembered by all. Always a loving, caring and giving person she lived by the principle of others first. For that reason she wished in lieu of flowers any remembrances be sent to the Smokerise Memorial Park c/o Doug Cloud 216 Darrell Lane, Rockwood, TN 37854.She is preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Bette Combs; brother, Jerry Combs.She is survived by her husband, Earl McCreary, Jr.; son, E.T. McCreary; daughter, Emily Ashton Arp; very special granddaughter, Launa Ashton Arp; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Ray Brandenburg; brothers, John Combs and Larry Combs; special 'sisters,' Dulce Combs and Becky Reynolds; brothers-in- law and sisters-in-law, David and Betty Lou Alspaugh, John and Diana McCreary, Steve and Julie McCreary, Marti McCreary Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Edie's funeral will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockwood Church of Christ; 129 S. Chamberlain Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854 with the Minister Todd Houston officiating. Visitation will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the church. Edie will be buried in the Combs Family Cemetery; 2820 Combs Lane, Berea, Kentucky with graveside services on Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m. with the Minister Jack Hall officiating.An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressMay 21, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close