Edith Marlow Dabney Ellis (better known as ""Patsy""), age 73 of Lafollette, formerly of Jellico, went to be with her Lord on Friday Aug. 16 at the Tennova Lafollette Health and Rehab Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Patton and Evelyn Marlow; son, Ricky Dabney; husbands, Ronnie Dabney and the Rev. C.B. Ellis; sisters, Vienna Marlow, Thelma Sue Glandon and Eunice Bolton. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Dabney and wife, Gina of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Gabi Dabney, Gavin Dabney, Amanda Riggs and husband, Martin, Braun Dabney and wife, Stephanie, James Dabney and wife, Celestial; sister, Shirley Reynolds; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service was Aug. 18, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lafollette.
Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
August 29, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 30, 2019