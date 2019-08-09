Edith Marie Reynolds, age 97, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, June 14.
She was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Reynolds; son, Stanley Reynolds; parents, Arch and Grace Wells Coffey; brothers, Carroll Arch Coffey and James A. Coffey.
She is survived by her son, Lee Reynolds; grandchildren, Angela Reynolds, Aaron Reynolds, Anita Bennet, Laurence "Rauncie" Ryan, Leslie Manuel and John Allen Reynolds; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Tuesday, June 18 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral services followed with the Rev. Hobert McCeary officiating. Family met Wednesday, June 19 at Noes Chapel Cemetery in Morristown for an interment service.
Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
The LaFollette Press
June 20, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019