Edna Marie (Overbay) Bunch, age 88, of Jacksboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, while surrounded by her family Sunday, Aug. 25. She was a member of Habersham Baptist Church for 43 years and she loved her church family very much. Edna enjoyed cooking, gardening, feeding everyone that came by to visit, and spending time with her sisters.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. R.H. "Bob" Bunch; son, Gary Bunch; parents, Ben and Mary (Pike) Overbay; granddaughter, Shannon Evans Cyre; brother, James Overbay; sisters, Bertie Allen, Josie Walp, and Sue Allen.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Parks and husband, Jim of Jacksboro, Robin Evans and husband, Marvin of Jacksboro, Cindy Ward and husband, Wayne of Jacksboro; brothers, Bobby Overbay of LaFollette, Fred Overbay of Caryville; sisters, Billy Nance of Jacksboro, Ella Wells of LaFollette, Judy Bullock of Jacksboro; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.
Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Jeff Bullock officiating. Friends and family met Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home went in procession to Harness cemetery for interment.
Edna's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements
August 29, 2019
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 30, 2019