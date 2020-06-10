Edward Emerson Sutton, age 92, of Macon, Georgia, formerly of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday, June 4. Visitation was held Wednesday, June 10, at the Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette. A graveside service followed at the Jacksboro Cemetery, with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

He was born in LaFollette, on March 24, 1928 to the late P.P. Sutton and Elsie Heatherly Sutton. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, served in the United States Air Force, and was employed as a chemist for 41 years with the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a member of the Jacksboro First Baptist Church. Mr. Sutton was an avid reader, and loved to tell stories about time spent with family and friends while growing up on the family farm in East Tennessee. He also enjoyed discussing history, politics, and cars.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Eva June Hunter Sutton; brother, Homer Howard Heatherly; son, Tyrone Emerson Sutton.

His memory will be cherished forever by his children, Beverly Walker of Jacksonville, Florida, Marilyn Sutton (George) of Macon, Georgia, and Rand Sutton (Margarita) of Weston, Florida; grandchildren, A.J., Caroline, and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Carter, Alyssa, Jacob, and Greyson; sister, Loetta Marcum of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020



