1/
Edward "Ed" Leach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Ed" Leach, age 85, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, after fighting a three-year battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 10, 1935 in Duff to the late Steeley and Mossie Ellison Leach.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorene Leach; son, Gary Wayne Leach, of Knoxville; daughter, Cheryl Ann Cox, of Topeka, Kansas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home with his funeral service following with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating.
Family and friends met at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to go in funeral procession to Fincastle Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved