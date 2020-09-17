Edward "Ed" Leach, age 85, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, after fighting a three-year battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 10, 1935 in Duff to the late Steeley and Mossie Ellison Leach.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorene Leach; son, Gary Wayne Leach, of Knoxville; daughter, Cheryl Ann Cox, of Topeka, Kansas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home with his funeral service following with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating.

Family and friends met at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to go in funeral procession to Fincastle Cemetery for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

