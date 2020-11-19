Edward Lealon (Bud) Petitt, age 99, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Camilla Baltimore Petitt; parents, Sam and Vista Goins Petitt.
He is survived by his daughters, Edna I. Blevins and Judith Gooding; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Friends may come by Cross-Smith Funeral Home Friday.
A private graveside service and interment will take place Saturday at Bakers Forge Cemetery with military honors by Campbell County Honor Guard and the Rev. Greg Miller officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
November 19, 2020
