Edward Lealon (Bud) Petitt, age 99, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Camilla Baltimore Petitt; parents, Sam and Vista Goins Petitt.
He is survived by his daughters, Edna I. Blevins and Judith Gooding; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Friends may come by Cross-Smith Funeral Home Friday.
A private graveside service and interment will take place Saturday at Bakers Forge Cemetery with military honors by Campbell County Honor Guard and the Rev. Greg Miller officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
