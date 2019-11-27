Edward "Eddie" Walker, age 84, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Nov. 21. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Ethel Walker; parents, James and Glyndon Stephens Walker.
He is survived by his son, Darrell Walker; daughter, Denise Monday.
The family received friends Monday, Nov. 25 before services. Masonic Rites will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow with the Rev. Hobert McCreary and the Bro. Jerry Dagley officiating. Interment to follow at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Walters Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 28, 2019
