Elbert "Greasy" Hatfield, age 74, of Stinking Creek (Lafollette), passed away Monday, Feb. 3, at his home. He was born July 26, 1945 in Valley Creek.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marshal James Hatfield; mother, Gracie Gulley Hatfield; brothers, James, Lloyd, Odis, and Marvin Hatfield.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ayers Hatfield; daughter, Misty Dykes and husband Chris; grandchildren, Addison and Grayson Dykes; brothers, Albert Hatfield, Lonnie Hatfield and wife Ruth, Donnie Hatfield and wife Patsy, Joey Hatfield, Leroy Hatfield and wife, Carolyn, Marty Hatfield and wife Joyce; sister, Sue King and husband David; special friends, Lee Bolton and his coon hunting buddies; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral followed with the Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating. The burial to followed in the Halls Cemetery (Stinking Creek).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 13, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 13, 2020