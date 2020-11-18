Elbert Lee Lewallen, age 81, of Newcomb, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born Jan. 25, 1939 in Elk Valley.

Lee was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Jellico Masonic Lodge No. 527 F and AM.

He attended Newcomb Baptist Church.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Angie Rogers Lewallen; daughter, Patricia Lee Jeffers; grandchild, Stacie Lynn Snapp; father, Doc Norris Lewallen; mother, Mary Vandlee Wallace Lewallen.

He is survived by his daughters, Tamara Browning and husband Ronnie, Carrie Shepherd; grandchildren, Chuck Russell, Casey Shepherd and wife Mollie, Brooke Reilman and husband Zach, Brittnie Joe Shepherd, Kenneth Dunaway, Morgan Jeffers, Olivia Jeffers; great-grandchildren, Laytin Russell, Myles Love, Brenna Shepherd, Sirius Hagemann, Brooks Shepherd, Alexis Love, Caroline Adkins; siblings, JM Lewallen, Arbutus Dilbeck, Henry Ray Lewallen, Silas David Lewallen, Arvil E. Lewallen, Calvin Lewallen, Ella Mae Bridges; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with masonic service by the Jellico Lodge.

Funeral services will be at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. H. Lee Ray and the Rev. Frances Dople, Jr. officiating.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the Valley View Cemetery in Pioneer.

Military honors will be by the Jellico Honor Guard, American Legion Post 154

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

