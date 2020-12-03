1/
Elbert McCartt "Mac" Miller
Elbert McCartt "Mac" Miller, 95, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Etowah.
Mr. Miller was born in Jellico, on Nov. 8, 1925.
He worked for many years in the construction business as a superintendent and estimator for general contractors in the Knoxville area.
He was a resident of Maryville, for more than 60 years, moving from there to Etowah in 2016.
Mr. Miller was the older son of E. Hudson Miller and Lillian Mabel Baird Miller, both of Jellico.
His grandfather and father were principals in the Kitchen Lumber Company, which, under various names, logged southern hardwoods from Southwest Virginia to the Smoky Mountains from the late nineteenth century to about 1950.
Mr. Miller worked in the business as a teenager and young man and remembered fondly his days in the woods and at the camps and mills.
His mother's family was prominent in Campbell County and had commercial interests in oil, coal, banking and retail.
He was a member of Burlington Masonic Lodge No. 763 for more than 70 years.
He is predeceased by his wife, Catherine Barnawell Miller, who was head of the English department at Maryville High School, where she taught until her untimely death in 1976.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruth M. "Micki" Bennett, of Louisville, Kentucky; his son, David C. Miller, of Miami, Florida; his brother, Edgar H. Miller, Jr., and wife, Ghislaine Miller, of Knoxville; grandchildren Colin Michael Bennett, Catherine Keeling Bennett Gwinn (Johnathan David Gwinn), Rebecca McCartt Bennett, and Laurel Baird Miller; and numerous nephews, a niece and their children.
His remains will be interred at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
865-982-6812
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
