Eleanor Clay (Chandler) Cox, age 77, of Allen, Texas, formerly of Jellico, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Victoria Gardens of Allen, Texas.

Cox was born on Feb. 28, 1943 to the late Rev. Ernest N. Chandler and Edna May (Hardin) Chandler in Pleasureville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Cox and Tim Cox; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will immediately follow on Friday evening, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Walden officiating.

Special music will be provided by Kevin and Kim Walden.

Interment will follow on Saturday morning, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. in the Douglas Cemetery located in Campbell County.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.



