Elizabeth Evonne Brown Lynch, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, at Tennova North Knox Medical Center.
She was a long-time member of Smithwood Baptist Church since 1949, and was director of the adult department for many years. She was also a member of the choir. Elizabeth was the author of the book, A History of Elk Valley Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Lynch; sister, Marie Thompson; brothers, James Brown, Jr., Theodore Brown, and George Brown.
She is survived by her son, Gary Lynch of Powder Springs; daughter, and son-in-law, Missy and Mark Lantz of Powell; son, Gordon Lynch also of Powell; grandchildren, Jeremy, Trevor, Tyler, Josh, and Megan Lynch, and Travis Lantz; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Mason, and Bane Lynch, Daniel and Anita Lantz; sisters, Irene Stratton, Muriel Brewer and Shirley Norman; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Tigger.
Special thanks to the staff of Tennova North Knox Medical Center and Mary Womack, RN for their care.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov.7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smithwood Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Pastor Jeff Lane officiating. The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley, for a graveside service and interment at 1 p.m.
Lynch's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Stevens Mortuary of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
