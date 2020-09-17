1/
Elizabeth Dean Gibson
Elizabeth Dean Gibson, age 63, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 13.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Gibson; son, Eric Gibson; parents, Murley and Oma Smith Bunch.
She is survived by her daughters, Nicki Gibson and Tasha Gibson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Russell officiating. The family received friends Wednesday before funeral services. Family and friends will meet Thursday at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
