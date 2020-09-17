Elizabeth Hutson, age 93, of LaFollette, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Sept. 9. Elizabeth was a member of the LaFollette Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.
Elizabeth also enjoyed painting, writing poems and making her famous vegetable soup with corn fritters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sutton and Hattie Mae Stepp; husband, Honorable Judge D.L. Hutson; grandson, Darrell Lynn Marlow II.
She is survived by her daughter Sara Mae Hutson, of LaFollette; great-grandchildren, Autumn Danielle Marlow Harjani and husband Brad, of Knoxville and Darrell Lynn Marlow III and wife Haley, of Cookeville; great-great grandchildren, Greyson, Hudson, Tristan, Weston, Rosie Harjani and Chandler Marlow; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with her funeral service following with the Minister Jim Wesson and the Minister Ben Shafer officiating. The family met at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 13, to go in funeral procession to Sunrise Cemetery for interment.
Elizabeth's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.