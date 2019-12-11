Elizabeth Rolston, age 82, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, Dec. 5.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rolston; parents, Nickel and Edna (Plemmons) Testo.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Rolston II and Mark Rolston.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 9 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will followed Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Mt. Paran Church with he Rev. Ron Williams officiating. The interment will follow service in Mt. Paran cemetery.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
December 12, 2019
