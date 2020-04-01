Ella Curtis, age 60, of Corbin, Kentucky, died on Friday, March 27, at the home. She was born Feb. 24, 1960 in Tackett Creek, Kentucky to the late Hugh & Lou Calton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Lou Calton; husband of twenty four years, Bill Lee Curtis.

She issurvived by her children, Billie Calton of Corbin and Angela Paul of Rockholds; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. All services are private. The Rev. James Paul and the Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date in the Bryant Family Cemetery (Rockholds, Kentucky).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 2, 2020

