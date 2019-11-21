Ella (Gillum) Shepherd, age 96, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 5 1922 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Tom and Mahala (Howard) Gillum.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Winford Shepherd.

She is survived by her sons, Allen Shepherd, Jimmy Shepherd, Gary Shepherd, Dennis Shepherd, Winford Pete Shepherd; daughters, Starla Myers, Rita Fannon, Shelia Goins and Brenda Wills.

Family received friends Thursday, Nov. 14 at New Life Minstry with her funeral service following with her son, the Rev. Allen Shepherd and her son-in-law, the Rev. David Goins officiating. Family and friends met Friday, Nov. 15 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 21, 2019

