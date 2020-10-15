1/
Ellard L. Pebley, age 87, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 8.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Anderson Pebley; parents, Walter and Florence Tilson Pebley.  
He is survived by his son, Tommy Pebley; and daughters, Stephanie Pebley, and Stacie Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. 
Funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 11, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Kohlmeyer officiating.
The family received friends Sunday before services.  Family and friends met Monday at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

