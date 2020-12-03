1/
Ellen Ford
Ellen Ford, age 92, of the Habersham community, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Ford; former husband, Odell Wilburn; parents, Mitt and Nancy Owens Bolton.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hanley; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 29, at Lick Creek Holiness Church with the Rev. Hansford Bolton and the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
The family received friends before funeral services. 
Interment followed at Hall Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

