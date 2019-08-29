Ellen Mae Kennedy, age 84, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 20. She was a member of Little Cove Creek Baptist Church in Caryville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Kennedy; son, Danny Kennedy; parents, Bill and Mary Lowe Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Derry; son, Rick Kennedy.
Family received friends Friday, Aug. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral following in the chapel with the Brother Clyde Davis officiating. Family and friends met Saturday, Aug. 24 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bowman Cemetery in Clairfield for interment. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 29, 2019
