Ellen Mae Kennedy

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Bowman Cemetery
Clairfield, TN
Obituary
Ellen Mae Kennedy, age 84, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 20. She was a member of Little Cove Creek Baptist Church in Caryville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Kennedy; son, Danny Kennedy; parents, Bill and Mary Lowe Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Derry; son, Rick Kennedy.
Family received friends Friday, Aug. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral following in the chapel with the Brother Clyde Davis officiating. Family and friends met Saturday, Aug. 24 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bowman Cemetery in Clairfield for interment. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 29, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 30, 2019
