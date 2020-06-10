Ellis "Bill" Walker, Jr., age 90, of LaFollette, died on Monday, June 8.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Walker, Sr. and Ernestine Brown Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Bingham Walker; daughter, Michelle White; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at New Horizon Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Thomas and the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store