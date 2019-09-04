Elmer "Junior" Harding, age 56, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Aug. 29. He was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Harding.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Harding; mother, Mildred (Lay) Harding Bolton; children, Eric Harding, Joshua Harding, Ashley Harding Chase, Matthew Harding.
Family received friends Saturday, Aug. 31, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Roscoe Lindsay officiating. Friends and family met Sunday, Sept. 1, at Allred Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 5, 2019