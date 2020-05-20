Eloise Tibbs, age 91, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, May 16. She was a Charter Member of LaFollette Church of God and Retired after working at Imperial Reading, PACKA, Greenbrier and as a greeter at Walmart
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Leon Tibbs; parents, Edward and Dolly Cutts Mink; granddaughter, Tammy Renee Brooks; great-grandson, Mackenzie Smith and 13 siblings; sons in law, Richard Brooks and Paul Sweat Sr.
She is survived by her children, Linda Brooks, George (Eddie) Tibbs, Shirley Sweat and Larry Tibbs and Glenna; grandchildren, Ricky Brooks, Pam Sweat Millican and David, Paul Sweat Jr., Allen Brooks, Charlotte Tibbs Helton and Matt, Rebecca Tibbs Peterson and late Tony, Patrick Sweat and April, Adam Bullock, Robin Tibbs, Sheena Tibbs Gross and Jason; several great-grandkids; several great-great-grandkids; sister, Ella Jones.
Family will received friends from Monday at New Life Ministries with funeral service to follow at with the Rev. Paul Sweat and the Rev. Wesley Sweat Officiating.
Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic please remember to practice social distancing as set forth by the Governor and CDC Guidelines.
Online Condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 21, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 21, 2020