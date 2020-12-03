1/
Elsa L. Aiken
Elsa L. Aiken, age 99 years and 3 months, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24.
She was the oldest living member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.
She lived in Gallatin for 43 years before returning to Campbell County. She always enjoyed singing in any choir. Mrs. Aiken wrote gospel music from 1965 until 1980 for the Gospel Music Publishing Association of America. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Aiken; parents, George and Maude Heatherly Willoughby; sisters, Pernie Miller, Gladys Goins, and Bonnie Wright; brothers, Ernest Willoughby and Ed Willoughby. 
She is survived by her son, Michael Wayne Aiken and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Heather Fowler and husband Sam, Molly Proudfit and husband, Matt, and Douglas Lawson; great-grandchildren, Mason Fowler, Sara Fowler, Graham Proudfit, and Claire Proudfit and several other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 28, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with her son, the Rev. Michael Aiken officiating.
The family received friends before funeral services.
Entombment took place in Sumner Memorial Gardens in Gallatin. Online condolences for Mrs. Aiken may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. 
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
