Elsie Ann (Treece) Marsee, age 76, of Jellico, joined her beloved son, Marty Ray Marsee and her husband, Doyle Ray Marsee in Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Elsie was a former co-owner of Jellico Hardware and serviced for many years as a Teacher's Aid at Jellico Elementary School. Elsie never met a stranger and was a fixture at Wayne's Beauty Shop. She was loved by many and will be missed in our community.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Ray Marsee; parents, Howard and Sally Treece: son, Marty Marsee.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Marsee; grandson, Dr. Marty Ray Marsee Jr., daughter-in-law, Michelle Timmins (Greg) sister; Aliene Powell brother; Shelby Treece and many other family and friends to mourn her passing. Special friends, Rhonda and Mike Wilson.

Serving as pallbearers; Chauncey Beeler, John Beeler, Jody Beeler, Bill Douglas, Nathaniel Pressnell, Ronny Dunn.

Family received friends on Friday, Oct. 11 at Llewellyn Funeral Home until funeral hour with the Rev. Trey Brock officiating. Interment was Oct. 12 in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 17, 2019

