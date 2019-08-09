Elsie Faye Farmer, age 72, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, July 2.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, James Earl Farmer.
She is survived by her brothers-in-laws, Robert and Kenneth Farmer, Walter Smith, Bill Brown, Eddie Cooper; sisters-in-law, Lois Cooper, Carolyn Smith, Eva Brown, Mary Cooper; Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends met Thursday, July 4, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Glade Springs Cemetery for graveside service and interment with the Rev. Eddie Cooper officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019