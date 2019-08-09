Elsie Faye Farmer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Faye Farmer.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elsie Faye Farmer, age 72, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, July 2.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, James Earl Farmer.
She is survived by her brothers-in-laws, Robert and Kenneth Farmer, Walter Smith, Bill Brown, Eddie Cooper; sisters-in-law, Lois Cooper, Carolyn Smith, Eva Brown, Mary Cooper; Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends met Thursday, July 4, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Glade Springs Cemetery for graveside service and interment with the Rev. Eddie Cooper officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.