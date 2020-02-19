Elton Hollis Byrd, age 63, of Clinton, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Methodist Medical Center after fighting courageously and bravely, a lengthy illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Geraldine Byrd.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Melissa Kae (Myers) Byrd; son, Dustin Matthew Byrd; daughter in love, Molly Haven Ferguson; daughter, Stephanie Amber Asbury Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Billy Arnett, the Rev. Tim Jenkins, the Rev. Danny Roy, the Rev. Curtis Akers, and the Rev. Ronnie Hepperly officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family will go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help the family of Elton Byrd with his funeral arrangements at Martin Wilson Funeral Home.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 20, 2020

