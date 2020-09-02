1/
Emma Jean (Cooper) Long
Emma Jean Cooper Long, age 88, of Knoxville formerly of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 29.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cooper; second husband, Charles Long.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Cooper of Texas, Ted Cooper of Knoxville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was on Monday, Aug. 31, in chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, funeral service followed with the Rev. David Goins and the Bro. Jerry Dagley officiating.
Family and friends met at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and go in procession to Grantsboro cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
