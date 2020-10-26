Eric Baird, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 17. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to everyone he met. Never met a stranger and loved by all. He loved life. He loved his church "Stanfield Church of God." He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, but most of all he loved to get dirty in the mud. He enjoyed the outdoor life especially when he was in the mountains. He was one that would always put a smile on your face, no matter what mood you were in you would end up with a smile. He loved the Lord and was never afraid to let it show. Eric was definitely a one-of-a-kind individual that will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Kathleen Chapman and Joseph and Ellar Baird; uncles and aunts, Delmas and Jean Baird, Carl Douglas, Bill Ayers and Aileen Bruce
He is survived by his loving family members father and mother, Cliff and Robin Baird of LaFollette; brother Johnny Mack Smiddy; uncles and aunts, Terry and Teresa Ward of Jacksboro, Don and Linda Baird of Washington, Paul and Juanita Baird of LaFollette. Bay Bruce of Washington, Mary Ellen Douglas of Pioneer, Rose and "Rev. Delmus" Bruce of Pioneer, Sylvia and Jerome McCullah of Kentucky, and Clara Ayers of LaFollette, Margie and Roger Walden of Pioneer; and a host of loving cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends for Eric on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Delmus Bruce and the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Family and friends met on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for a Interment.
October 22, 2020