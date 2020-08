Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest F. Jenkins, Jr., age 77, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Aug. 21.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Jenkins, Sr. and Eula Mae Martin Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Jenkins; stepson, William Scott Bunch; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial service will be held for Mr. Jenkins at a later date.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store