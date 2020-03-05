Ernest Lee Brooks

Ernest Lee Brooks, age 63, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Brooks; son, Thomas Brooks; parents, Horace and Sarah Margaret Brooks.
He is survived by his daughters, Margaret Brooks, Sarah Cadle, and Christina Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Service and Interment was Friday, 28 at Peabody Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Branam officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 5, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 6, 2020
