Ernest Lee Brooks, age 63, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Brooks; son, Thomas Brooks; parents, Horace and Sarah Margaret Brooks.
He is survived by his daughters, Margaret Brooks, Sarah Cadle, and Christina Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Service and Interment was Friday, 28 at Peabody Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Branam officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
March 5, 2020
