Estel Jack Shoupe, age 71, of Rocky Top, passed away on Sunday, June 7, at his home. He was born on Jan. 25, 1949 in Caryville.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Vida Jane Duncan; father, Jack Jobe; sister, Dorris Leonard; and grandson, Wesley Leach.
He is survived by his children, Shawnee Shoupe of Rockwood, Princess Kesterson of Rocky Top, Dee Dee Shoupe Gyles of VOnore, Gail Baird of Lafollette, and Jason Shoupe of Rocky Top; grandchildren, DeShea Marlow, Joshua Morris, Mariah Reynolds Shoupe, Taylor Shoupe, Jaxon Shoupe, Preston Gyles, Suzie Gyles, Katherin Gyles, Tasha Shelton, Sierra Shelton, Jessica Davis, and Dawn Ridenour; great-grandchildren, Mason, Carson, Cameron and Jack Marlow, Reagen Smith, Brydon Shelton, Gunner Leach, Raeghan Wilson, Bryson Bailey, and Maddox and Taytum Baird; brother, Freddy Jobe; and sister, Ella Mae Cody.
The family received friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, June 10, with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Jimmy Lindsey officiating. Graveside service was held Thursday, June 11, at Beech Grove Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com
Holley Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020
He is preceded in death by his mother, Vida Jane Duncan; father, Jack Jobe; sister, Dorris Leonard; and grandson, Wesley Leach.
He is survived by his children, Shawnee Shoupe of Rockwood, Princess Kesterson of Rocky Top, Dee Dee Shoupe Gyles of VOnore, Gail Baird of Lafollette, and Jason Shoupe of Rocky Top; grandchildren, DeShea Marlow, Joshua Morris, Mariah Reynolds Shoupe, Taylor Shoupe, Jaxon Shoupe, Preston Gyles, Suzie Gyles, Katherin Gyles, Tasha Shelton, Sierra Shelton, Jessica Davis, and Dawn Ridenour; great-grandchildren, Mason, Carson, Cameron and Jack Marlow, Reagen Smith, Brydon Shelton, Gunner Leach, Raeghan Wilson, Bryson Bailey, and Maddox and Taytum Baird; brother, Freddy Jobe; and sister, Ella Mae Cody.
The family received friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, June 10, with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Jimmy Lindsey officiating. Graveside service was held Thursday, June 11, at Beech Grove Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com
Holley Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.