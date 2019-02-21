Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ester Lorene Malicoat Marlow. View Sign

Ester Lorene Malicoat Marlow, age 88, of White Oak (Duff), passed away Monday, Feb. 11 at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1930 in Campbell County.

Lorene was preceded in death by husbands, Dock Malicoat and Sam Marlow; grandson, Mark Anthony Malicoat; daughter-in-law, Lois Malicoat; and parents, Marion and Louranie Bolton.

She is survived by children, Ralph Malicoat, Richard Malicoat, and mother of his children, Ruth Hatfield, Kathy York, and husband, Bob and Randall Malicoat, and wife, Pat; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special friends at Amedisys Home Health; and her church family.

A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Kitts and Brother Clyde Davis officiating. The burial was held on Friday, Feb. 15 in the Oddfellow Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



