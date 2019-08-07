Estle Odeva Lay, age 82, of Caryville, departed this life on Wednesday July 31. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband of 27 years, and a loving stepfather. Estle also loved to garden and spend time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Burton Thomas and Nellie (Davis) Lay; brother, James Odus Lay; sisters, Maude Lay Jackson, Gladys Evans, Mildred Phillips, Edna Daugherty, and Mary Smith.
He is survived by his wife Virginia Ann Lay; stepsons, Jimmy Epperson of Caryville, Roger Epperson of Atlanta, GA., and Jeff (Jenny) Epperson of Lenoir City; Stepdaughter, Sandra (Larry) Lawson of Caryville.
Graveside service was Monday, August 5, at Queener Cemetery with Hobert McCreary officiating.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 8, 2019